WATCH: Kellen Mond’s ridiculous highlight reel touchdown pass

Kellen Mond is hell-bent on surpassing Sean Mannion on the depth chart and becoming the direct backup to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

One of the major headlines since the early spring practices was the growth being shown from the 23-year-old quarterback, particularly following an awkward rookie season with a head coach that seemingly had little to no interest in him.

But things are different in 2022 with Kevin O’Connell serving as the team’s new head coach. Mond finally has a coach that believes in him, and he’s playing with more confidence on the football field.

Just look at this absolutely ridiculous touchdown throw he made to receiver Albert Wilson at Friday’s practice, while rolling to his left.

It’s hard to question Mond’s arm talent.

There aren’t many quarterbacks out there that can make a throw like that one. The accuracy and decision-making obviously come through time and repetition.

But one thing is certain: Mond is off to a much better start than he was last season.

