WATCH: Kellen Mond delivers a dart for Vikings’ first 2022 touchdown

Fans for the Minnesota Vikings have been clamoring for an improvement at the backup quarterback position.

Last year, the Vikings drafted Kellen Mond in the third round of the NFL draft. The hope was that he would be the backup quarterback and potentially the quarterback of the future.

After a rough first season where his development was hindered due to COVID-19 and it’s after effects, Mond has elevated himself to the backup quarterback position, sharing it with Sean Mannion.

On the first possession of the second half, Mond led the Vikings first touchdown drive of the 2022 season, throwing a touchdown pass to former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Kellen Mond throws a quick strike to Albert Wilson for a touchdown. Really nice play on rhythm for the young QB pic.twitter.com/DoKTjoerJP — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) August 14, 2022

It was a nice play from Mond, who will look to continue building off of that success.

