WATCH: Kellen Mond connects with Austin Watkins for another preseason touchdown

Wide receiver Austin Watkins continues to make his case for a spot on the 53-man roster for the Cleveland Browns. Now showing out for the third straight preseason outing, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles, Watkins has found the endzone yet again. This time on the receiving end on a ball from quarterback Kellen Mond.

He has now eclipsed the 100-yard mark in this game, including a dynamic one-handed catch earlier on the drive. The wide receiver room is tight, but Watkins is making life much harder for the Browns as they have a decision to make.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire