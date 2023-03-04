Watch: Kelee Ringo runs blazing fast 40-yard dash

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo had a big night at the 2023 NFL combine. The most important play in Ringo’s college football career, a pick-six, against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game came in Lucas Oil Stadium, which is home to the NFL combine.

Ringo posted an official 4.36 second 40-yard dash. Ringo’s time is the fifth-fastest of any player at the NFL combine and the fifth-fastest at the cornerback position.

Here’s a look at Kelee Ringo’s 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL combine:

Ringo really moved fast towards the end of his 40-yard dash. He additionally posted a solid 33.5 inch vertical jump.

Kelee Ringo was considered a player to watch entering the NFL combine. He certainly helped his cause with his effort in the 40-yard dash. Ringo is expected to be an early selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire