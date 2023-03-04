Watch: Kelee Ringo, DJ Turner shine in 40-yard dash at combine
This 2023 NFL draft class features a handful of cornerbacks projected to go in the first round, including Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Maryland’s Deonte Banks, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Georgia’s Kelee Ringo.
The Falcons have a clear No. 1 CB in A.J. Terrell, but they don’t have much behind the former Clemson star. Since Atlanta holds the No. 8 pick, there’s a real chance the team takes a corner at that spot.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued on Friday, with the defensive backs participating in on-field drills. Michigan’s DJ Turner recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.27 seconds), while Banks and Ringo each turned in solid times.
Check out the best 40-yard dash highlights from Friday below.
Official 40 times for DBs
Official 40 times from the first group of DBs.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Jordan Battle - Alabama
.@AlabamaFTBL DB Jordan Battle with a solid 4.56u to kick off Group 5.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M
.@AggieFootball DB Antonio Johnson looking smooth with this 4.52u.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Sydney Brown - Illinois
.@IlliniFootball DB Sydney Brown with an explosive 4.49u. 👀
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State
.@PennStateFball DB Joey Porter Jr. with an impressive 4.47u.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Jartavius Martin - Illinois
.@IlliniFootball DB Jartavius Martin started his day with a 44" vertical.
Now he just ran a 4.46u. 😤
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Kei'Trel Clark - Louisville
DBs are jumping out the gate FAST.@LouisvilleFB's Kei'Trel Clark runs a 4.42u.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Tev'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gotta be making his uncle @LT_21 proud with this 4.42u. @TCUFootball
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
.@oregonfootball DB Christian Gonzalez improves his speed on his second run. 👀
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Darius Rush - South Carolina
Makes sense that a guy named Rush is fast.@DariusJRush | @GamecockFB
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Kelee Ringo - Georgia
.@GeorgiaFootball boys continue to dominate the 40. 🐶
4.36u for DB Kelee Ringo.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes - Mississippi State
.@HailStateFB DB Emmanuel Forbes was just gliding with this 4.35u.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Deonte Banks - Maryland
4.36u to kick off Day 2?!@TerpsFootball DB Deonte Banks was flying.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
Jakorian Bennett - Maryland
.@TerpsFootball off to a fast start. 🔥
Jakorian Bennett with the 4.31u.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
DJ Turner - Michigan
4.27u 😳😳😳@UMichFootball DB DJ Turner II is turning heads.
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023