Watch: Kelee Ringo, DJ Turner shine in 40-yard dash at combine

This 2023 NFL draft class features a handful of cornerbacks projected to go in the first round, including Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Maryland’s Deonte Banks, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Georgia’s Kelee Ringo.

The Falcons have a clear No. 1 CB in A.J. Terrell, but they don’t have much behind the former Clemson star. Since Atlanta holds the No. 8 pick, there’s a real chance the team takes a corner at that spot.

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued on Friday, with the defensive backs participating in on-field drills. Michigan’s DJ Turner recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.27 seconds), while Banks and Ringo each turned in solid times.

Check out the best 40-yard dash highlights from Friday below.

Official 40 times for DBs

Official 40 times from the first group of DBs.



Jordan Battle - Alabama

.@AlabamaFTBL DB Jordan Battle with a solid 4.56u to kick off Group 5.



Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M

Sydney Brown - Illinois

Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State

Jartavius Martin - Illinois

.@IlliniFootball DB Jartavius Martin started his day with a 44" vertical. Now he just ran a 4.46u.



Kei'Trel Clark - Louisville

Tev'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU

Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Darius Rush - South Carolina

Kelee Ringo - Georgia

Emmanuel Forbes - Mississippi State

Deonte Banks - Maryland

Jakorian Bennett - Maryland

DJ Turner - Michigan

