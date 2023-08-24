Watch the 'Kelce' documentary trailer about Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles fans — and fans of All-Pro center Jason Kelce — will have to wait until Sept. 12 to view "Kelce," the documentary focused on his on- and off-field life during the 2022 season.

The documentary will premiere on Prime Video, just ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football, which kicks off exclusively on Prime Video with the Minnesota Vikings visiting Kelce’s Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 14.

But fans can view the trailer now of the much-anticipated documentary:

The documentary will premiere September 12 exclusively on Prime Video, just ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football, which kicks off exclusively on Prime Video with the Minnesota Vikings visiting Kelce’s Eagles on Thursday, September 14.

Jason Kelce documentary captured Kelce's softer side

"Kelce" is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and center's 2022-23 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face — is now the time to hang it up," Amazon Studios said in a press release Thursday.

Jason Kelce gets documentary: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce gets Amazon Prime documentary on Super Bowl run

The documentary features Kelce's decision to keep playing and return for his 12th year in the NFL. It also shows his family life as he and wife await the birth of their third daughter, due right as the team headed to the Super Bowl and the start of his podcast New Heights with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

The documentary also captures the "history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world," according to the release.

Cover image of "Kelce," the documentary focusing Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and the 2022 season.

Jason Kelce is a Philadelphia Eagles legend

Whenever Kelce does decide to retire, he will do so as arguably one of the greatest Philadelphia Eagles players of all time.

Kelce was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati and is a six-time Pro Bowler. He also has been selected as an NFL first-team All-Pro five times, and was a member of the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles, which defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Jason Kelce documentary: Watch Amazon Prime trailer on Eagles center