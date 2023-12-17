WATCH: Keith Kirkwood ends five-year touchdowns drought vs. Giants

Good for Keith Kirkwood. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver caught an early go-ahead touchdown pass against the New York Giants on Sunday, which was good to see on its own — but it also ended a five-year scoring drought for him. Kirkwood’s last touchdown catch came in the 2018 playoffs on Jan. 13, 2019 when Drew Brees threw a 2-yard lob his way against the Philadelphia Eagles. This time Derek Carr found him from 7 yards out.

Kirkwood’s NFL career took a turn from there. He left the Saints for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and hung around on their roster for a few years before returning to the New Orleans practice squad last season. He’s bounced on and off of their 53-man roster ever since.

Now he’s tied for the fourth-most touchdown receptions on the Saints’ entire roster. Chris Olave, who was inactive against the Giants with an injury, leads the team (4) with Rashid Shaheed and Jimmy Graham (3) tied for second-most. Seven other players, including Kirkwood, had caught at least one touchdown pass.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire