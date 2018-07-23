Watch Keelan Harvick's living room celebration for dad's Loudon win Kevin Harvick’s son, Keelan, was on pins and needles while watching his dad eventually bring home the victory in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. As Harvick took the white flag on the way to earning his sixth victory of the season, Keelan watched his dad get the job …

As Harvick took the white flag on the way to earning his sixth victory of the season, Keelan watched his dad get the job done from afar. Although he wasn’t in Victory Lane, Keelan had a celebration of his own in the living room.

From nearly bursting out in tears to jumping for joy, Harvick’s wife, DeLana, captured all of Keelan’s emotions during the final lap of the race.