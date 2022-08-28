WATCH: Ke’Shawn Vaughn TD gives Bucs lead vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the lead back in their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, courtesy of third-year running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Vaughn capped off an impressive drive with a one-yard touchdown run, giving the Bucs a 10-7 advantage in the second quarter.

Doing his best to make sure he makes the final roster, Vaughn had multiple carries of more than 10 yards on the drive, and finished it off by getting into the end zone himself.

