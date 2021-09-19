WATCH: Kazee silences long Chargers drive with end-zone pick, keeps Cowboys tied

The Chargers started on their own 9 in their sixth drive of the game late in the third quarter. Justin Herbert led a strong drive, partially thanks to a big one-handed catch by Austin Ekeler and an unnecessary roughness call Dallas on cornerback Trevon Diggs at the end of the play.

On third-and-six for Los Angeles at the Cowboys 9, Herbert looked into a crowded endzone. Herbert took the risk and safety Damontae Kazee came down with the interception. Kazee has now created two takeaways in as many weeks as a Cowboy and both came late in games with the defense having their backs to the endzone.

After the big takeaway, running back Tony Pollard opened with a big 28-yard run to get the offense rolling into the fourth quarter.

