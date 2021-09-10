WATCH: Kazee denies Bucs TD with forced fumble, gives Cowboys last chance

With the Cowboys down two points on their own 13-yard line, Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin caught a pass and got to the two-yard line, looking as if he could score. That was until new Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee put his helmet right on the football and punched it out. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis scooped up the football and returned it to the 11, setting up the Dallas offense.

This is the fourth takeaway by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense and it sets up quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense with just under five minutes left for a chance to win the game with a field goal. The defense has been feast or famine in the game and the takeaways have been timely for Quinn and his unit.