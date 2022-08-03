WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal face off at Giants training camp

Thibodeaux 💪

Neal 😤 pic.twitter.com/zu4W87tHp1 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 3, 2022

The New York Giants went into the 2022 NFL draft with a pair of top-10 selections, and they landed perhaps the two best players in the entire class.

After grabbing Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 overall, the Giants scored Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the 7th overall pick, giving them elite prospects at two of the most important positions in the game.

Watch the video above to see these two future stars facing off against one another during Wednesday’s training camp practice.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into preseason

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire