WATCH: Kayden Henry’s two-RBI hit gives Texas 4-0 lead over Stanford

Kayden Henry made her mark on the Women’s College World Series in the Longhorns’ first game. The Texas outfielder extended the Longhorns lead over Stanford to 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The freshman from Dickinson, Texas, hammered the softball into the outfield to knock in two Texas baserunners. The clutch hitting isn’t always expected of freshman batters, but Henry stepped up when it counted late in the contest.

The Longhorns would ultimately keep the 4-0 lead over their Director’s Cup rivals, an award given to the top athletics program in the country. The play might have had a tremendous effect given how easy it is for teams to change their approach at the plate when down by wide margins.

No. 1 overall seed Texas improves to 53-8 on the season retaining its place in the winner’s bracket. Stanford falls to 48-16 and moves within a game of elimination in the Women’s College World Series.

