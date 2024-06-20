Watch Katie Ledecky dominate the 1,500-meter race at US Olympic swim trials by 20 seconds

Dominating swimming races isn't anything new for Katie Ledecky, but the 10-time Olympic medalist did something that stood out on Wednesday at the USA Swimming Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the finals of the 1,500-meter freestyle event, Ledecky won with a time of 15:37.35. That may not mean much to people who aren't fans of swimming, but that time was 20 seconds faster than any of Ledecky's competitors.

What is even more impressive is that Ledecky, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Toyko Olympics in the 1,500, holds the top 19 fastest times in the event.

This Katie Ledecky stat doesn’t even seem real. 🤯 #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/CoFqCljZai — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 20, 2024

Ledecky's time in the 1,500 on Wednesday ranked 16th all-time. She also won the 200 and 400 freestyle events at the trials.

Fans on social media were impressed.

She had time to put clothes on and blow dry her hair. 😂 — (((robingillis)))✡🦁🐇🐱 (@sweepybuns) June 20, 2024

Can she leave a magazine at the end of the pool and do some reading while she waits for everyone else to finish? 🤣 — Cheryl Bolen Smelson (@cherylbolen) June 20, 2024

Give her whatever adult beverage she wants while she waits, please.



It's the least we can do. — Spirit of Coryatt (@GhostOfQC44) June 20, 2024

🐐 — Deborah Geesling (@DeborahGeesling) June 20, 2024

By the time everyone else finishes, Ledecky done caught her breath. — BritniS (@Hellsangel8081) June 20, 2024

That's an eternity. Amazing. — SouthEasternKaiju (@KaijuSouth) June 20, 2024

She was starting post race stretches and pt practice while she waited… savage. — El Calabrese (@journeyman56) June 20, 2024

