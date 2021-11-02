WATCH: Kary Kutsch and Karl Dorrell talk O-line improvements and more

On Monday, two days after the Colorado Buffaloes’ 52-29 loss at Oregon, offensive lineman Kary Kutsch and head coach Karl Dorrell spoke with the media. Kutsch was a big part of the O-line’s improved play on Saturday and he talked about how the group has gotten back to some old techniques.

Dorrell’s opening statement focused on the recent defensive struggles and what needs to be fixed ahead of Oregon State. He also agreed that the O-line played its best game of the season following the coaching change. Other topics included the progression of Brendon Lewis and a couple of key injury updates.

The 2-6 Buffaloes welcome the 5-3 Beavers to Folsom Field at 5:00 p.m. MT on Saturday.