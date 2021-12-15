WATCH: Karl Dorrell talks about his 2022 class on Early Signing Day

With 19 members of Colorado’s class on 2022 now signed, Karl Dorrell joined the media on Wednesday to discuss a busy Early Signing Day.

The Buffs just wrapped up their second season under Dorrell and his fingerprints are slowly setting into the program. We learned a little more about what his goals are for the class of 2022 and what position groups he is still looking to fill.

Looking at the class Colorado was able to sign, the Buffs inked eight offensive players, nine defensive players, one punter and an athlete (Oakie Salave’a).

Dorrell also gave quick updates on both the offensive coordinator search and the status of a few current players.

RELATED: CU Buffs Early Signing Day Tracker

List