WATCH: Kareem Hunt puts Brownsback within striking distance vs. Ravens

Running back Kareem Hunt has put the Cleveland Browns back in striking distance, pushing the football into the endzone within the five-yard line. Now trailing the Baltimore Ravens by three points, the Browns will rely on their defense to get the Ravens off the field once again. They now trail the Ravens by a score of 20-23.

The Browns methodically ran the football down the field, taking pressure off of struggling backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. This is the second rushing touchdown of the game after Nick Chubb found the endzone on the first drive of the game as well. This game is far from over with nine minutes left in the game.

Kareem Hunt is in the end zone, touchdown Browns! #Browns pic.twitter.com/p8FAu080O2 — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 23, 2022

