Here is how to watch Kansas State's basketball game against Wichita State in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State basketball is looking for a bounce-back game Thursday night against Wichita State at T-Mobile Center.

The Wildcats, 8-3, saw a five-game winning streak end with a poor performance Sunday in a 62-46 home loss to Nebraska during which they scored just 12 points in the second half. Wichita State, also 8-3, is coming off a thrilling 69-68 victory at home last Saturday against Southern Illinois.

Thursday's matchup is No. 3 in a four-game series with Wichita State that started in 2021. The Wildcats won the first two games, 65-59 two years ago at Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena, and 55-50 last year in Manhattan. They will meet again next season at WSU's Koch Arena.

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) defends against South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo, left, during a Nov. 13 game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Carter and K-State will face Wichita State on Thursday night in Kansas City.

Four of Wichita State's starters average double figures in scoring, led by guard Colby Rogers with 17.3 points per game, and guard Xavier Bell with 14.9 points and 3.1 assists. Kenny Pohto, a 6-foot-10 senior forward, adds 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds, while guard Harlond Beverly contributes 10.5 points and a team-best 3.8 assists.

Cam Carter averages 16.5 points, point guard Tylor Perry 15.7 points and 5.5 assists, and win Arthur Kaluma 15.7 points with 8.4 rebounds to lead K-State.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Wichita State

When: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Wichita State?

Ted Emrich (play-by-play) and Kevin Lehman (analyst) will have the call.

Related: Kansas State basketball shoots blanks in second half of 62-46 loss to Nebraska

Related: Kansas State men's basketball rallies past Wichita State

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Wichita State in KC