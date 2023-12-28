Here is how to watch Kansas State football vs. North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kansas State football will take on North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the who schools.

The Wolfpack come in with a 9-3 record and on a five-game winning streak, while K-State is 8-4 and dropped its regular-season finale at home to Iowa State in the snow, 42-35.

For K-State, true freshman Avery Johnson will make his first career start at quarterback, while North Carolina State counterpart Brennan Armstrong, a graduate transfer from Virginia, lost his starting job midway through the season, only to reclaim it and lead the Wolfpack to three straight victories down the stretch.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State football vs. NC State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

When: 4:45 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 28

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. NC State?

Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Calcaterra (sideline) will have the call.

