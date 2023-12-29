Watch: Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas State football players partook in a unique feast to celebrate their postseason victory over North Carolina State, devouring a giant Pop-Tarts mascot on the field at Camping World Stadium.

The celebration occurred after the Wildcats beat the Wolfpack 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

Fans and players stared at a giant toaster just above the midfield logo in the minutes after the final whistle. A person wearing a Pop-Tarts costume eventually ascended up the toaster slot, prompting sparks and smoke.

The Pop-Tarts mascot then dropped back down in the slot. Seconds later, an edible version of the mascot slid out of the front of the toaster.

Perfection! pic.twitter.com/3z2RVzAUnA— Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 29, 2023

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman and his players then scooped up handfuls of the frosted treat as part of their unique postgame meal.

Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the victory. Running back D.J. Giddens logged 188 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 29 touches for the Wildcats.

Wide receiver Jayce Brown also scored in the victory.

Let the Pop-Tarts Bowl commence!!! pic.twitter.com/Ct06Zuqkhj— Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 28, 2023

College football's bowl season will continue with four games Friday. Kentucky will face Clemson in the Gator Bowl at noon in Jacksonville, Fla., in the first game of Friday's slate.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups will take place Monday. No. 1 Michigan will battle No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game at 5 p.m. in Pasadena, Calif. No. 3 Texas will then take on No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. in New Orleans.