How to watch Kansas State basketball's Big 12 game at Texas on TV or the internet

Kansas State basketball's sinking fortunes took another hit Saturday in a 75-72 home loss to TCU.

But there is no time for the slumping Wildcats to dwell on their latest setback, courtesy of a last-second Jameer Nelson 3-pointer, as they are right back at it Monday with an 8 p.m. Big 12 road test against Texas at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

K-State (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) has dropped six of its last seven games and five in a row on the road. Texas (16-9, 5-7) has been up and down, splitting its last four games but suffering a lopsided 82-61 loss at Houston on Saturday.

The Longhorns are led by Oral Roberts transfer guard Max Abmas with 17.3 points and 4.4 assists per game and forward Dylan Disu with 16.9 points, while Dillon Mitchell averages 10.6 points and 8.5 rebounds. For K-State, Cam Carter averages 15.5 points, Tylor Perry 15.2, and Arthur Kaluma 14.4 with 7.1 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Texas, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) defends against TCU's Jameer Nelson (4) on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

What channels are Kansas State vs. Texas on?

TV channel: ESPN 2

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Texas start time

When: 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Kansas State vs. Texas betting odds

Spread: Texas by 9

Over/under: 139.5 points

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Texas?

Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and Reid Gettys (analyst) will have the call.

