Here is how to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Providence in Baha Mar Hoops tournament

After two lopsided victories at home in the last week, Kansas State basketball is back at a neutral site against top-notch competition on Friday at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wildcats (2-1) will face Providence in the second semifinal, following the other matchup between Miami (Fla.) and Georgia. The consolation game and championship will take place Sunday afternoon.

Providence is 3-0 under first-year coach Kim English, formerly of George Mason, whose Friars have victories over Columbia, Milwaukee and Tuesday against Wisconsin (72-59). Junior guard Devin Carter leads the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game, while wing Bryce Hopkins adds 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

After dropping its season opener to Southern California in Las Vegas, K-State beat Bellarmine last Friday and South Dakota State on Monday (91-68). Tylor Perry leads the Wildcats in scoring with 20.7 points and assists with 5.3 per game, with Cam Carter adding 19 points and 3.3 assists.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Providence

When: 5 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Nov. 17

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

TV: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+ (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Providence?

Chris Sylvester (play-by-play), Kyle Macy (analyst) and Sam Human(sideline) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State men's basketball vs. Providence on Friday