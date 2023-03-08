Watch: Kansas gets surprise commitment from 4-star SF Marcus Adams Jr.

Marcus Adams Jr. was expected to pick UCLA when he announced his college commitment at Narbonne High School (Calif.) yesterday.

Instead, the four-star small forward threw a curveball, announcing his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks. Watch:

2024 Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne forward Marcus Adams Jr. (@marcusadams21) picks Kansas over Syracuse and UCLA. The projections going into the day had the Bruins, but the 6-8 standout had other ideas. @JayhawkSlant @RivalsHoops @breezepreps pic.twitter.com/8vLdbTANXv — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) March 8, 2023

Adams (6-foot-8, 200 pounds) had offers from 21 different schools. Apparently, he was planning to pick UCLA, but a phone call from Kansas coach Bill Self changed his mind, per the Kansas City Star.

“According to Adams, the staff told him how badly they wanted him to join KU; they felt he had the potential to be great and sought the chance to coach him. The conversation forced Adams to reconsider his choice, he said.”

This is the first commitment of the 2024 cycle for Kansas.

247Sports has Adams ranked No. 11 at his position and No. 4 overall in the state of California.

