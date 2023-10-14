How to watch Kansas football play on the road against Oklahoma State in Big 12 matchup

LAWRENCE – Kansas football’s next matchup of the 2023 season is Saturday on the road against Oklahoma State.

The No. 24 Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1, in Big 12) are on the cusp of reaching bowl eligibility again. The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a pivotal win against Kansas State. It’s a Big 12 Conference matchup that could mean a lot for the race for the league title.

Here’s everything fans should know so they are able to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football against Oklahoma State

When: Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Oklahoma State?

Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be on the call.

RELATED: 3 key observations from Kansas football’s 51-22 win against UCF in Big 12 play

RELATED: Grading Kansas football on its 51-22 win against UCF in Big 12 Conference play

RELATED: Kansas football vs. UCF recap: Jayhawks defeat Knights for Big 12 Conference win

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas football play on the road against Oklahoma State