How to watch Kansas football play on the road against Oklahoma State in Big 12 matchup
LAWRENCE – Kansas football’s next matchup of the 2023 season is Saturday on the road against Oklahoma State.
The No. 24 Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1, in Big 12) are on the cusp of reaching bowl eligibility again. The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a pivotal win against Kansas State. It’s a Big 12 Conference matchup that could mean a lot for the race for the league title.
Here’s everything fans should know so they are able to watch, stream and listen to the game:
How to watch Kansas football against Oklahoma State
When: Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma
TV: FS1
Livestream: Fox Sports App
Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield
Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Oklahoma State?
Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be on the call.
