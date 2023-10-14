Advertisement

How to watch Kansas football play on the road against Oklahoma State in Big 12 matchup

Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
LAWRENCE – Kansas football’s next matchup of the 2023 season is Saturday on the road against Oklahoma State.

The No. 24 Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1, in Big 12) are on the cusp of reaching bowl eligibility again. The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a pivotal win against Kansas State. It’s a Big 12 Conference matchup that could mean a lot for the race for the league title.

Here’s everything fans should know so they are able to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football against Oklahoma State

When: Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Oklahoma State?

Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be on the call.

Kansas running back Dylan McDuffie (25) is chased by Central Florida linebacker Rian Davis (17) and defensive back Quadric Bullard (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

