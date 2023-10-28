How to watch Kansas football play on Homecoming against No. 6 Oklahoma in Big 12 matchup
LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next matchup of the 2023 season is Saturday at home against Oklahoma.
The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12) are coming off of an open week. The No. 6 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against UCF. It’s another Big 12 Conference matchup for Kansas, and a sellout on Homecoming as well that’ll see FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show in Lawrence.
Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:
How to watch Kansas football against Oklahoma
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas
TV: FOX
Livestream: FOX Sports App
Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield
Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Oklahoma?
Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams will be on the call.
