How to watch Kansas football play on Homecoming against No. 6 Oklahoma in Big 12 matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next matchup of the 2023 season is Saturday at home against Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12) are coming off of an open week. The No. 6 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against UCF. It’s another Big 12 Conference matchup for Kansas, and a sellout on Homecoming as well that’ll see FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show in Lawrence.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football against Oklahoma

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FOX

Livestream: FOX Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Oklahoma?

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams will be on the call.

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables links arms with players before an Oct. 21 game this year against UCF at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas football play on Homecoming against No. 6 Oklahoma