How to watch Kansas football play at home against No. 24 Kansas State in rivalry matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next Big 12 Conference matchup in its 2023 season is Saturday at home against No. 24 Kansas State.

The Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 in Big 12) are coming off a loss at home against Texas Tech. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against Baylor. Kansas will be looking to bounce back from its first loss at home this season.

Here’s what fans need to know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football against Kansas State

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Kansas State?

Alex Faust and Petros Papadakis will be on the call.

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman look on during the first half of a game against Baylor on Nov. 11 this year in Manhattan, Kansas.

