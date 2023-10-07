Here’s how to watch Kansas football play at home against UCF in Big 12 Conference matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next matchup of the 2023 season is Saturday at home against UCF.

The Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) have the opportunity to work their way back into the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Knights (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) have the opportunity to earn their first victory in league play. It’ll be the second time this fall that Kansas has gone up against one of the new members of the Big 12 Conference, with UCF following BYU.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a loss on the road against the Texas Longhorns. The Knights are coming off of a loss at home against the Baylor Bears. It’s a game that has a lot of potential for offensive firepower.

Here’s everything fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football vs. UCF

When: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FOX

Livestream: FOX Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against UCF?

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams will be on the call.

