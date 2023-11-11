How to watch Kansas football play against Texas Tech in Big 12 Conference matchup
LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next matchup in its 2023 season is Saturday at home against Texas Tech.
The No. 18 Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming off of a road win against Iowa State. The Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3 in Big 12) are coming off of a home win against TCU. Kansas has not lost at home.
Here’s all fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:
How to watch Kansas football against Texas Tech
When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas
TV: FS1
Livestream: FOX Sports App
Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield
Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Texas Tech?
Eric Collins and Devin Gardner will be on the call.
