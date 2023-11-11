How to watch Kansas football play against Texas Tech in Big 12 Conference matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next matchup in its 2023 season is Saturday at home against Texas Tech.

The No. 18 Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming off of a road win against Iowa State. The Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3 in Big 12) are coming off of a home win against TCU. Kansas has not lost at home.

Here’s all fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football against Texas Tech

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Texas Tech?

Eric Collins and Devin Gardner will be on the call.

Iowa State tight end Easton Dean (87) gets tackled by Kansas linebacker Rich Miller (30) after making a catch during the fourth quarter of a Nov. 4 game this year at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

RELATED: It’s not lost on Lance Leipold how many strides Kansas football has made so quickly

RELATED: Inside Kansas football’s Big 12 Conference schedules for the 2024-27 seasons

RELATED: Kansas football cornerback Mello Dotson exits Iowa State game in 1st half after injury

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas football play against Texas Tech in Big 12 play