How to watch Kansas football play against Iowa State in Big 12 Conference matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next game during the 2023 season is Saturday on the road against Iowa State.

The No. 23 Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against now-No. 11 Oklahoma. The Cyclones (5-3, 4-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a win on the road against Baylor. It’s another Big 12 Conference matchup for Kansas, which is looking to build upon the fact that it has just become bowl eligible for a second-straight season.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to be able to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football against Iowa State

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcer’s for Kansas’ game against Iowa State?

Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden will be on the call.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell looks on during a game Oct. 28 this year against Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

