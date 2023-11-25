How to watch Kansas football play against Cincinnati in Big 12 Conference matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s next matchup in its 2023 season is Saturday on the road against Cincinnati.

The Jayhawks (7-4, 4-4 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss at home against now-No. 20 Kansas State. The Bearcats (3-8, 1-7 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss on the road against West Virginia. It’ll serve as the regular season finale for both programs.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football against Cincinnati

When: 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Cincinnati?

John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport will be on the call.

Cincinnati football head coach Scott Satterfield looks down the sideline in the first quarter of a game against West Virginia on Nov. 18 this year in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

