Here’s how to watch Kansas football’s Big 12 Conference opener at home against BYU

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 regular season continues Saturday at home with the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Conference opener against BYU.

The Jayhawks (3-0) are thriving in the third year of head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence. The Cougars (3-0) are in position to give their hosts another challenge, given BYU just won on the road against Southeastern Conference-foe Arkansas. And whichever side wins could very well be ranked the next time those top 25 polls are released.

Kansas has already announced that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out. It’s the first sellout for the Jayhawks this season. So, the Cougars will arrive with the aim of spoiling a highly-anticipated weekend at KU.

Here’s everything fans should know in order for them to watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas football vs. BYU

When: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas vs. BYU?

Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will be on the call.

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake fist bumps an Arkansas player after a game Sept. 16, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED: Kansas football releases depth chart for Big 12 Conference opener against BYU

RELATED: Kansas Athletics announces sellout of Kansas football’s Saturday home game against BYU

RELATED: 3 key observations from Kansas football’s 31-24 win against Nevada

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here’s how to watch Kansas football’s Big 12 Conference opener vs. BYU