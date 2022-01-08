How to watch Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Time, TV, live stream, betting odds

In their regular season finale, the Chiefs (11-5) will face the division-rival Broncos as Kansas City tries to keep pace with seeding in the AFC, where the team currently sits in the No. 2 spot.

The Chiefs had been in the top slot, but a loss against the Bengals in Week 17 dropped them down one spot. Kansas City still has a shot at a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout, but it needs the Titans (11-5) to lose to the Texans (4-12).

Still, Kansas City cannot necessarily afford to coast in this game. A Chiefs loss could open the door for the third-seeded Bengals (10-6) to climb into the second spot. The game was flexed to Saturday and will be the only one broadcast in its time slot. Kansas City coach Andy Reid said that left tackle Orlando Brown, who missed last week's game against Cincinnati after he suffered a calf injury in pregame warmups, is likely to return against Denver. But Reid said that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) is unlikely to play and may miss his second game in a row.

The Broncos (7-9) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Here's everything you need to know for the game:

What time does Chiefs at Broncos start?

Kickoff is Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

What TV channel is Chiefs at Broncos on?

The game will be shown on ESPN and ABC, with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Laura Rutledge (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Chiefs at Broncos online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Chiefs at Broncos?

The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

