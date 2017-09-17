Watch: Kansas City cheerleader gets leveled by cameraman

Look, don’t ever let anyone tell you cheerleading isn’t a tough job. You’ve got to cheer for occasionally horrendous teams as beer-soaked louts try to get your phone number … oh, and you’ve got to worry about getting trucked by rogue cameramen, as well:





Ow. She got hammered! Here’s another angle:

*cheerleader gets ran over by camera man* pic.twitter.com/DmOlEUH6dh — Ash☀️ (@AshleyFoy2) September 17, 2017





But hey, huge credit to the cheerleader, who popped right back up and rejoined the routine. And the cameraman wandered right back toward the pack. Come on, fella. You did enough damage. Head for the sideline.

