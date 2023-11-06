How to watch Kansas basketball in season opener at home against North Carolina Central

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball opens the 2023-24 season Monday at home against North Carolina Central.

The No. 1 Jayhawks are coming in as the preseason favorite not just to win the Big 12 Conference, but the national title. They’re coming in after splitting a pair of exhibition games recently against Illinois, a loss on the road, and Fort Hays State, a win at home. Last season, Kansas didn’t lose a non-conference game at home.

Here’s the information fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against North Carolina Central

When: 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 Now/ ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Kansas junior forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) trips up Fort Hays State junior guard Traejon Davis (2) during the first half of Wednesday's exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas basketball play against North Carolina Central