How to watch Kansas basketball play non-conference game in Kansas City vs. Wichita State

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Saturday with a non-conference matchup in Kansas City against Wichita State.

The No. 2 Jayhawks (11-1) are coming in off of a home win against Yale. The Shockers (8-4) are coming in off of a loss in Kansas City against Kansas State. It’s Kansas’ last non-conference game before Big 12 Conference play begins.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Yale

When: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Dec. 30

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Kansas basketball guards Elmarko Jackson (13) and Jamari McDowell (11) listen intensely to head coach Bill Self during a timeout in Allen Fieldhouse earlier this month against Yale. The Jayhawks defeated the Bulldogs 75-60.

RELATED: Kansas basketball vs. Yale recap: Jayhawks continued non-conference play at home

RELATED: How to watch Kansas basketball against Yale: Time, TV, streaming

RELATED: Bill Self highlights Nicolas Timberlake’s progress, more before Kansas basketball vs. Yale

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas basketball play in Kansas City vs. Wichita State