How to watch Kansas basketball play in high-profile matchups in Maui Invitational

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with its trio of games in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii.

The Jayhawks (3-0) are coming into the tournament after wins at home against North Carolina Central and Manhattan, and a win in Chicago during the Champions Classic against Kentucky. Kansas has senior center Hunter Dickinson looking like a candidate for national player of the year, and the likes of redshirt senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and more thriving as well. Soon, they’ll have more chances to test themselves against a field full of national championship contenders.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball in Maui Invitational

Game 1 — Chaminade

When: 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Game 2 — UCLA or Marquette

When: 4 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN or ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Game 3 — Gonzaga or Purdue or Tennessee or Syracuse

When: 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. 8:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) grabs a rebound against Kentucky during the second half of a game Nov. 14 this year in Chicago at the United Center.

