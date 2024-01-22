How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home game against Cincinnati

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Monday with a Big 12 Conference home game against Cincinnati.

The highly-rankedJayhawks (15-3, 3-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss on the road against West Virginia. The Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss at home against Oklahoma. A second-straight loss could significantly affect Kansas’ place in the race for a Big 12 regular season title.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Cincinnati

When: 8 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Jan. 22

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

