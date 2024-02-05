How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against Kansas State

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season will continue Monday with a Big 12 Conference game on the road against Kansas State.

The highly-ranked Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Houston in a top-10 matchup. The Wildcats (14-8, 4-5 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss on the road against Oklahoma State. It’s the latest edition of this rivalry, but the first time the matchup will occur this season.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Kansas State

When: 8 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Feb. 5

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang reacts during a game on Jan. 27 this year against Houston in Houston.

