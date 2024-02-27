How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home game against BYU

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Tuesday with a Big 12 Conference home game against BYU.

The Jayhawks (21-6, 9-5 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against Texas. The Cougars (19-8, 7-7 in Big 12) took a loss on the road against Kansas State. It’s a matchup of teams that have spent time in the top 25 this season.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against BYU

When: 7 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Feb. 27

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

BYU basketball coach Mark Pope yells to players during the first half of a Feb. 6 game earlier this year against Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

RELATED: Former Kansas women’s basketball coach Marian Washington is a finalist for Hall of Fame

RELATED: Kansas basketball’s Bill Self says ‘we don’t win’ at Oklahoma without Kevin McCullar Jr.

RELATED: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee projects Kansas as No. 2 seed in tournament

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 home game against BYU