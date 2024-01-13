How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home matchup against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference matchup at home against Oklahoma.

The No. 3 Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss on the road against UCF. The No. 9 Sooners (13-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss on the road against TCU. It’s an opportunity for each side to rebound from a defeat.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Oklahoma

When: 1 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

