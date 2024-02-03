How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home game against Houston
LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season will continue Saturday with a Big 12 Conference game at home against Houston.
The No. 8 Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Oklahoma State. The No. 4 Cougars (19-2, 6-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win on the road against Texas. It’s the first time the two sides will meet this season, but not the last.
Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, dream and listen to the matchup:
How to watch Kansas basketball against Houston
When: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Livestream: ESPN App
Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.
