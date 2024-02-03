How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home game against Houston

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season will continue Saturday with a Big 12 Conference game at home against Houston.

The No. 8 Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Oklahoma State. The No. 4 Cougars (19-2, 6-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win on the road against Texas. It’s the first time the two sides will meet this season, but not the last.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, dream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Houston

When: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Jan 30, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self gestures to players against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

