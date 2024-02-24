How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home game against Texas

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference home game against Texas.

The No. 10 Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win on the road against Oklahoma. The Longhorns (17-9, 6-7 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against Kansas State. It’s the first time these two teams will meet this season.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Texas

When: 5 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 24

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry and forward Dylan Disu (1) sing "The Eyes of Texas" after the Longhorns beat Kansas State at The Moody Center on Monday.

