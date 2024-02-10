How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference home game against Baylor

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season will continue Saturday with a Big 12 Conference game at home against Baylor.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss on the road against Kansas State. The No. 13 Bears (17-5, 6-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against No. 23 Texas Tech. It’s a game that will be featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Baylor

When: 5 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

