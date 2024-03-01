How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against Baylor
LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference road game against Baylor.
The No. 9 Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss at home against BYU. The No. 14 Bears (20-8, 9-6 in Big 12) are coming off of a win on the road against TCU. Earlier this season, Kansas beat Baylor when the two teams played in Lawrence.
Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the matchup:
How to watch Kansas basketball play against Baylor
When: Noon (CT) on Saturday, March 2
Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
TV: ABC
Livestream: ABC App
Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
