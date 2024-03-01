How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against Baylor

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference road game against Baylor.

The No. 9 Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss at home against BYU. The No. 14 Bears (20-8, 9-6 in Big 12) are coming off of a win on the road against TCU. Earlier this season, Kansas beat Baylor when the two teams played in Lawrence.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Baylor

When: Noon (CT) on Saturday, March 2

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

TV: ABC

Livestream: ABC App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew yells out during the first half of a game against Kansas on Feb. 10, 2024 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

