How to watch Kansas basketball play away from home against Indiana in Bloomington
LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next game during its 2023-24 regular season is Saturday on the road against Indiana.
The No. 2 Jayhawks (9-1) are coming off of a win at home against Missouri. The Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 in Big Ten) are coming off of a neutral-site loss against Auburn. Last season, Kansas routed Indiana in Lawrence in a matchup of these Big 12 Conference and Big Ten Conference programs.
Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the matchup:
How to watch Kansas basketball against Indiana
When: 11:30 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Dec. 16
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
TV: CBS
Livestream: CBS Sports App
Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield
