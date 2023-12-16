How to watch Kansas basketball play away from home against Indiana in Bloomington

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next game during its 2023-24 regular season is Saturday on the road against Indiana.

The No. 2 Jayhawks (9-1) are coming off of a win at home against Missouri. The Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 in Big Ten) are coming off of a neutral-site loss against Auburn. Last season, Kansas routed Indiana in Lawrence in a matchup of these Big 12 Conference and Big Ten Conference programs.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Indiana

When: 11:30 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

