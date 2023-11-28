How to watch Kansas basketball play against Eastern Illinois in non-conference matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next matchup during its 2023-24 regular season is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home against Eastern Illinois.

The No. 6 Jayhawks (5-1) are coming in after winning two of their three games during the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The Panthers (3-4) are coming in after a win at home against Eureka College. It’s the latest opportunity for Kansas coach Bill Self and his team to protect home court.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Eastern Illinois

When: 7 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Nov. 28

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Eastern Illinois

Steven Davis, Wayne Simien and Kennetra Pulliams will be on the call.

