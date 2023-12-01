How to watch Kansas basketball play against UConn in high-profile, top 25 matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next matchup during its 2023-24 regular season is 8 p.m. Friday at home against UConn.

The No. 6 Jayhawks (6-1) are coming in after a win at home against Eastern Illinois. The No. 4 Huskies (7-0) are coming in after a win in Connecticut against New Hampshire. The two teams are meeting as part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

Here’s what fans need to know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against UConn

When: 8 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

