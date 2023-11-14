How to watch Kansas basketball play against Kentucky in Champions Classic matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next game during its 2023-24 regular season is Tuesday in Chicago against Kentucky.

The Jayhawks (2-0) are coming off a win at home against Manhattan. The Wildcats (2-0) are also coming off a victory against Texas A&M-Commerce. It’ll be one of the most high-profile matchups of the young college campaign.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the contest:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Kentucky

When: 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14

Where: Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN app

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self reacts during the first half of a game Friday against Manhattan at Allen Fieldhouse.

RELATED: Kansas basketball vs. Manhattan: Jayhawks continue non-conference schedule at home

RELATED: Kansas basketball signs 2024 prospects Flory Bidunga, Rakease Passmore, Labaron Philon

RELATED: Inside coach Bill Self’s amended lifetime contract with Kansas basketball, and what’s next

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas basketball play vs. Kentucky in Champions Classic