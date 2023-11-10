How to watch Kansas basketball face Manhattan on Friday in latest non-conference matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Friday at home against Manhattan.

The No. 1 Jayhawks (1-0) are coming in off of a win in their season opener at home against North Carolina Central. The Jaspers (1-0) are coming off of a win in their season opener on the road against Bryant. It’ll be the last opportunity for Kansas coach Bill Self’s squad to face another opponent before it plays Nov. 14 in Chicago against No. 16 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Manhattan

When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Kansas super-senior guard Michael Jankovich (20) lays in for two during the second half of Monday's game against North Carolina Central inside Allen Fieldhouse.

RELATED: Kansas basketball vs. North Carolina Central recap: Jayhawks open season

RELATED: Santa Clara transfer Parker Braun can be a valuable piece of Kansas basketball’s roster

RELATED: Kansas basketball: Bill Self on health of Kevin McCullar Jr., Johnny Furphy before opener

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas basketball face Manhattan on Friday at home