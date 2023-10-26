How to watch Kansas basketball in its exhibition games against Illinois, Fort Hays State

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball is about to play two exhibition games, ahead of the start of its 2023-24 season.

The No. 1 Jayhawks are going to play Sunday on the road against Illinois. They’ll also play Wednesday at home against Fort Hays State. It’ll be the latest opportunity for fans to see how Kansas is progressing, following Late Night in the Phog earlier this month and the three exhibition games in August that were played in Puerto Rico during the trip the team took there.

Here’s what you should know to watch the games:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Illinois

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Where: Champaign, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

How to watch Kansas basketball against Fort Hays State

When: Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Kansas junior forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) dunks the ball during a scrimmage at Late Night in the Phog earlier this month inside Allen Fieldhouse.

